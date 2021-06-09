 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

