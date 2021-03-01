Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.