Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
