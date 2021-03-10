The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
