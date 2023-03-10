Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.