Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
