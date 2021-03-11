 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert