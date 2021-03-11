Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.