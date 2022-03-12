Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.