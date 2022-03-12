 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

