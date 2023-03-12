Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.