Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
