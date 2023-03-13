Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
