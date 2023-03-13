Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.