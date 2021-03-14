Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.