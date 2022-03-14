Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

