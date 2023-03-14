Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
