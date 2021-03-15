 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert