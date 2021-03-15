Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
