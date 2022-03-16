Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
