Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
