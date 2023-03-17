Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.