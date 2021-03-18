Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast ca…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you h…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…