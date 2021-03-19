Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
