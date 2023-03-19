Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
