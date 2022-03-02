Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.