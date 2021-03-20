Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
