Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

