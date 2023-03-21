Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
