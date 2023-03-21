Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.