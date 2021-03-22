Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
