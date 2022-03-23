Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
