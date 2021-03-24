The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
