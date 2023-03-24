The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
