The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.