Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

