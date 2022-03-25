Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperature…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.