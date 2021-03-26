It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
