Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
