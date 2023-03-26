The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
