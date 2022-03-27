Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
