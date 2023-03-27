Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
