Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.