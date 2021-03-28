The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's l…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 de…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesda…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecas…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …