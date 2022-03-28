Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.