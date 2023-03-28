Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.