Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low …