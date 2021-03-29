Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
