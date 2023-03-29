Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
