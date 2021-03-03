Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.