Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.