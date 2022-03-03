Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We wil…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.