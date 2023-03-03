Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
