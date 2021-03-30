 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

