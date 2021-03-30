Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.