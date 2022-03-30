Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecas…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…