Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.