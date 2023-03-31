Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
