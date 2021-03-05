Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.