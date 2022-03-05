Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.