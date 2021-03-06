Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
