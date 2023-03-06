Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…